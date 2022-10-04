(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies.
ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
Incumbent Democratic Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs, who controls $52 billion in public investments for the state, said such companies are worth investing in.
“We want companies to consider all risk factors out there to make sure that they’re making smart decisions that will make the company viable for the years to come,” Frerichs said during an unrelated news conference in Springfield this week.
Republican treasurer candidate state Rep. Tom Demmer said such investment strategies bring unnecessary risks.
“There are a lot of those kind of companies that make a big statement on some of those issues and maybe they don't follow through with it and maybe they have shortcomings in other places,” Demmer told The Center Square. “So I don’t think using these arbitrary outside standards is really going to give us the information we need to make a good decision for taxpayers.”
Several states like Florida, Texas and West Virginia have recently steered state investments of public resources away from incorporating ESG factors into their investment strategies.
Illinois law Freichs championed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed in 2019 that took effect in 2020 encourages public investments in ESG companies.
“The Act defines sustainability factors to include data and indicators related to (1) corporate governance and leadership, (2) environmental, (3) social capital, (4) human capital (including responsible contractor and responsible bidder policies), and (5) business model and innovation,” Frerichs’ Treasurer website says of the law. “Collectively, these are also commonly referred to as ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors.”
Demmer questions that approach.
“Illinois should be looking for the way we can maximize the return for taxpayers and not take open-ended political stances that could cost us money in the long term,” Demmer said.
Demmer said each decision should be scrutinized for best return on investment.
Frerichs doesn’t support narrowing opportunities he says other states like Florida are taking by not considering ESG in their investment strategy.
“When you take away competition because of some political screen you have, it’s actually costing taxpayers … more money,” Frerichs said. “In Illinois, I don’t think we want to take that approach.”
Libertarian Preston Nelson is also on the ballot. The election is Nov. 8. Early voting is now underway.