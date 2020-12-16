Illinois’ next two shipments of the Pfizer vaccine aren’t going to be as big as expected.
During his daily briefing Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker said Illinois would not be getting the anticipated 8 to 9 million doses as initially planned.
“This development will likely cut our state’s projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half, the same is true across the rest of the nation,” said Pritzker.
The next two shipments will be closer to 4.3 million doses. No reason was given for the reduction.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to review a second COVID-19 vaccine, which is made by Moderna, sometime Thursday. If the FDA authorizes Moderna’s vaccine, the U.S. has authorized nearly 5.9 million doses for delivery next week.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivered a message to those considering avoiding a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Even if we had doses in the ultra-cold freezers for every individual in Illinois, if they don’t come out of the ultra-cold freezers and into the arms of individuals, we make no progress on this pandemic,” said Ezike.
IDPH reported 7,123 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with an additional 146 deaths. That is a total of 870,600 cases and 14,655 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 4,793 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU, and 590 were on ventilators.