Wesley Wheeler, president of Global Healthcare at United Parcel Service (UPS), holds up a sample of the vial that will be used to transport the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as he testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C. on December 10, 2020. Once a vaccine is approved by the FDA, emergency approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine coming as early as today, the next hurdle is making sure the vaccine gets to where it is most needed.