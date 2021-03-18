FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, 1-22-21

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

 Courtesy of BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that starting April 12, all adults 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor also provided details on the next step of his plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Calling the plan a bridge, Pritzker said capacity limits at public venues will be increased slightly once 70% of Illinois residents over the age of 65 are vaccinated. As of Thursday, 58% of those in the demographic have been vaccinated.

The leisure and hospitality industry has been looking for the governor to increase capacity to allow for things like conventions to move forward.

