(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that starting April 12, all adults 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor also provided details on the next step of his plan to reopen the state’s economy.
Calling the plan a bridge, Pritzker said capacity limits at public venues will be increased slightly once 70% of Illinois residents over the age of 65 are vaccinated. As of Thursday, 58% of those in the demographic have been vaccinated.
The leisure and hospitality industry has been looking for the governor to increase capacity to allow for things like conventions to move forward.