(The Center Square) — Despite deciding to conduct almost all business this month remotely, Illinois lawmakers are moving up in line for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Legislators are not considered front-line workers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday in Champaign County that some members of the General Assembly requested the move, which will allow any of the 177 state legislators to get shots.
“We need the state of Illinois and its legislature and its government to function well,” Pritzker said. “We can't wait. We had seven months or so without any legislation.”
Illinois moved into Phase 1B a little over a week ago, a category that includes people 65 or older and front-line essential workers, such as teachers, first responders and grocery store workers.
Members of the House and staff were told to self-quarantine after their lame-duck session in January after someone at the Bank of Springfield Center tested positive for the coronavirus. The chief of staff for House Speaker Chris Welch also tested positive.
Concerns regarding COVID-19 led both the House and the Senate to scrap their upcoming session days. The House still plans to meet for one day on February 10 to pass the rules that will govern their remote procedures.
Welch said the state government needs to be able to function.
"The issues and challenges facing the General Assembly are enormous, so this is a welcomed step in the interest of government functionality and safety," he said in a statement. "Whether or not to get a vaccine is a personal choice for every member, but I encourage those who are at-risk or have vulnerable family members to strongly consider it."
House Republican leader Jim Durkin said state lawmakers shouldn't move into Phase 1B.
“We need to wait our turn, and if we have members of the General Assembly who have preexisting conditions, they will have an opportunity to go before most of the public, but we should not leapfrog over anyone in this crisis,” Durkin said.
Senate President Don Harmon said the legislature has to get to work.
"The General Assembly has important work to do this spring, some of which will certainly have to be done in person," he said in a statement. "Vaccines would help those most at risk participate without jeopardizing their health. Ultimately this is a personal, individual decision. I would encourage those with underlying medical conditions to seek out an appointment."
Harmon also recognized that the vaccine is in short supply.
"At the same time, we have a vaccine shortage and millions of hardworking Illinoisans are waiting to get their shots," he said. "I hope that a national COVID strategy under the new Biden administration will bring about a fast, efficient and equitable vaccine distribution process across the country."
The decision to expand Phase 1B comes as the state is recalling some "excess" vaccines intended for patients in long-term facilities in Illinois as part of Phase 1A.