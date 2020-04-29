(The Center Square) – The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, public health officials said.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, including 92 additional deaths. Most of the deaths were in Cook County and northern Illinois, according to public health officials.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths, in 96 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.