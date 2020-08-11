(The Center Square) – There won’t be a civil contempt hearing this Friday in Clay County after the Illinois Supreme Court sided with the Illinois attorney general’s request to postpone the hearing.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, was looking to hold Gov. J.B. Pritzker in contempt for violating a Clay County judge's ruling against ongoing COVID-19 executive orders.
Clay County Judge Michael McHaney ruled July 2 Pritzker's COVID-19 orders beyond the initial 30 days were void. Pritzker continued issuing orders anyway. Bailey filed for a civil contempt hearing and requested Pritzker be jailed until he rescinds recent orders.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office requested a stay in the case until the court deals with one remaining count McHaney didn't decide on.
The Supreme Court ordered Friday’s hearing postponed until the case is fully resolved at the circuit court level.
"All proceedings in the Clay County case ... are stayed pending resolution of the motion for supervisory order," the state's high court said in its reply to the Attorney General's filing.
Messages seeking comment from Bailey’s attorney weren’t immediately returned.