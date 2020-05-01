(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court said Friday that it rescheduled the state's bar exam from July 28-29 to Sept. 9-10 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state's high court also entered an order to relax rules for administering the bar exam to allow the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar "the flexibility to prepare for and administer a bar examination in a manner that maintains the health and well-being of all applicants and others involved with the administration of the bar examination," according to a news release.
"This decision was made after careful consideration of the health and safety issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic," Chief Justice Anne Burke said in a statement.