(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that challenges elected officials' ability to use campaign funds for personal expenses, including on defense attorneys.
The case was brought to the court by Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez in an effort to stop elected officials from using campaign funds to pay lawyers for personal matters. He's seeking to overturn an earlier State Board of Elections decision to reject the Sigcho-Lopez case.
Sigcho-Lopez is represented by Adolfo Mondragon. Mondragon told the justices the case is to stop elected officials from using donor money to pay for their legal problems.
"The purpose of the Campaign Disclosure Act of the Illinois Election Code is to deter and mitigate public corruption," Mondragon said.
The case comes after Sigcho-Lopez filed a complaint against former 25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis and his decision to use $220,000 of campaign funds to pay his lawyers to defend himself from accusations of wrongdoing.
Mondragon argued that what Solis did is exactly what they are trying to prevent from happening again.
"Let's be clear here, the $220,000 Danny Solis owed the law firm of Foley and Lardner is what is normally considered a personal debt," Mondragon said. "It was not a campaign debt because he was not running for office."
Sigcho-Lopez replaced Solis as the 25th Ward's alderman in 2019.
Current state law allows for campaign funds to be used to pay for expenses incurred by elected officials, but not for personal expenses.
Michael Dorf, attorney for the 25th Ward Regular Democratic Organization asked the court the refer to the Illinois State Board of Elections decision to reject Sigcho-Lopez's complaint.
Dorf argued that politicians have been using campaign funds for a "very long time" and it should remain as it is.
In 2019, former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, used $900,000 of campaign funds to pay legal fees in a lawsuit involving his handling of sexual harassment claims against members of his staff.
