(The Center Square) – The first federal lawsuit against Illinois’ gun ban and registry has been announced by the Illinois State Rifle Association. It follows two others that were filed in state court Tuesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on mofre than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities Jan. 10, after the Illinois legislature approved the measure. The prohibition of sales is in effect immediately. Banned guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Late Tuesday, ISRA announced its challenge against the governor, the attorney general, the Illinois State Police director and state’s attorneys and sheriffs from several counties.
“Governor Pritzker and the legislators who voted for this law did this for self-serving political purposes and are not upholding the United States Constitution,” ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson said. “The 2nd Amendment is fundamentally about self-defense, and the 14th Amendment is about not having our rights infringed. This new law makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens.”
Other plaintiffs joining ISRA include a St. Clair County resident, two gun stores and the Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition.
The challenge seeks a court declaration that bans on commonly possessed semi-automatic firearms and ammunition magazines violates citizens' Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and to enjoin defendants from enforcing the ban.
Two other lawsuits were filed earlier in the day Tuesday in state court. One in Crawford County challenges the state’s ban on Second, Fifth and 14th amendment grounds. Another in Effingham County challenges the ban on, among other grounds, potential violations of equal protections as the ban does not impact active and retired law enforcement and others in similar law enforcement or security industries. More litigation is expected.