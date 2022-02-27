(The Center Square) – A convoy causing “traffic delays and potentially crashes” is planned over the next few days, according to Illinois State Police. They’re warning participants of the legal consequences.
The Saturday afternoon announcement from ISP said “officials have become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022 – Saturday, March 5, 2022, where truck drivers plan to conduct a ‘convoy’ causing traffic delays and potentially crashes.”
“Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic,” ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal said in a statement. “Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes which lead to property damage, personal injury, and even death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public.”
Reports indicate several independent convoys from across the country could be heading to Washington D.C. in the runup or shortly after President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on March 1.
“Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions,” McGreal said. “The Illinois State Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.”