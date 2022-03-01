(The Center Square) – A convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates is expected to pass through Illinois on Tuesday.
It is one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down the U.S.-Canadian border.
The group is expected to pass through St. Louis on their way to the Indianapolis area and eventually to Washington, D.C.
The main trucker convoy, known as the People’s Convoy, started in California last week with hopes of reaching D.C. by the weekend to protest vaccine and other pandemic-related mandates. Other convoys of varying sizes have also been reported, but some have already pulled the plug due to low participation.
Illinois State Police are asking all motorists to be mindful of increased traffic congestions in order to prevent traffic delays and crashes.
“Illinois State Troopers are dedicated to ensuring the motoring public is safe, including those traveling through Illinois as part of a peaceful protest,” said ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margret McGreal. “We are in contact with organizers and anticipate the convoys will enter Illinois and are able to travel safely along with other motorists on our roadways.”
ISP has softened its tone. Last weekend, ISP warned truckers of possible criminal conduct if they caused traffic snarls in any way.