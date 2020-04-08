(The Center Square) – Illinois residents can share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences to be preserved for history.
The Illinois State Museum plans to document how the pandemic affects Illinoisans through its “Share your Story: Illinois in the COVID-19 Pandemic” collecting initiative.
The museum is requesting personal stories, artwork and photos from Illinoisans to document life during the pandemic and will preserve them in its digital archive.
Ericka Holst, the museum’s curator of history, said the museum has received about 100 submissions so far.
“We’ve seen everything from pictures of artwork, comics, chalk drawings, masks people have made, stories that people are going through,” she said. “It has been amazing and powerful.”
The museum plans to share some of the stories and photos on its social media platforms and in its online exhibition.
“Future generations will be able to look back and know, not just the numbers of the pandemic, but the experiences,” Holst said.
Illinois residents can learn more about the initiative at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.