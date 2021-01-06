(The Center Square) – A downstate Republican lawmaker is calling for an Illinois GOP congressman to resign over his comments toward President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger's voting record largely aligns with Trump. However, Kinzinger has recently made an effort to shoot down some accusations from the president and his allies after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden. Kinzinger has called on other Republicans to accept the results of the election as well.
In a video posted Monday, state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, called for U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican, to step down, saying his “stupid” comments about Trump are not in line with party values.
“We need to find those bad elected officials and get them out of office,” Bailey said. “People like Adam Kinzinger up north. He calls himself a Republican. No. He’s a Democrat. Get him out of office.”
Bailey had gained statewide notoriety when he challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order and prevailed in a Clay County Circuit Court but the ruling was only applicable to him and not all Illinois residents.
The conservative lawmaker called on residents to oust Republicans like Kinzinger and others who didn’t resist Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigations.
Kinzinger’s spokeswoman responded to Bailey’s comments, saying the congressman’s comments regarding Trump were a moral stance.
“As the Congressman has said, this is a moment in our history that requires action. It requires a moral compass and genuine leadership,” Kinzinger Communications Director Maura Gillespie said. “Congressman Kinzinger has chosen to lead without fear of the consequences and without concern for his political career. Our democracy and our country’s moral fiber are more important than appeasing the conspiracy theorists in this country or feeding into the misinformation campaigns we’re seeing all day on social media. Congressman Kinzinger is going to lead by doing the right thing, no matter the cost.”
Both Bailey and Kinzinger have been rumored to have an interest in running against Gov. J.B. Pritzker should he seek re-election in 2022.