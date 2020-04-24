(The Center Square) – Sheriffs across Illinois are mixed on how to enforce the governor's ongoing stay home orders.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said he’s extending his stay-at-home order through the end of May. The order originally was to end April 7, but was extended to April 30. Now it will be in place through May 30, but with modifications, including requirements people wear face coverings in public places where six-foot social distancing isn't possible.
Douglas County Sheriff Joshua Blackwell told lawmakers in an email Thursday he will not be enforcing the order in his county.
“I will not be enforcing any of it unless there is a court order issued,” Blackwell said, “nor will I be requiring my employees to wear facemasks unless they are explicitly dealing with a person that has COVID.”
“Enough is enough,” Blackwell said. “Downstate Illinois doesn’t have the same issues as Chicago. Mr. Pritzker and Ms. [Lori] Lightfoot can keep their liberal selves and agenda in the City of Chicago.”
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said he understands some counties are less impacted by COVID-19 than others, but he is willing to give everyone latitude. Campbell said he sees people and businesses in Sangamon County complying on their own but didn’t rule out enforcing the orders if there’s defiance and will take enforcement “case-by-case.”