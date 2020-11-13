(The Center Square) – Illinois health officials reported the highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases Friday.
The Department of Public Health reported 15,415 new confirmed cases, along with 27 additional deaths. In all, there have been 551,957 known cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since the pandemic began.
The state also reported a record for tests in a single day with over 106,000 in a 24-hour period. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois is the best at the test.
“More than 10,000 higher than the next best testing state, and more than 35,000 next best testing state in the Midwest,” said Pritzker.
Pritzker noted that testing will be in increasing demand ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Testing is also critical for those gatherings, and it should come as no surprise given our current rate of spread that we are now seeing a soaring demand for tests across the state,” Pritzker said.
As of Thursday night, over 5,000 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with the virus. With the increase in cases across the state, all but six Illinois counties are at the COVID-19 warning level.
While Pritzker ponders a possible statewide shutdown, areas of Indiana and Missouri are placing capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants, but are allowing them to stay open for indoor service. Indoor service is not permitted in the state of Illinois, but many establishments have gone against the governor’s orders and have welcomed customers.