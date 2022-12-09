(The Center Square) – Illinois sportsbooks have reached another milestone.
October marked the first time the Illinois sports betting handle surpassed the $1 billion mark in a single month. Illinois is just the fourth state in U.S. history to produce a billion-dollar monthly handle from sports betting, joining New York, New Jersey and Nevada to reach that plateau.
In October, Illinois' sportsbook handle increased 24% from September’s handle of about $832 million.
Three major sports leagues were in play – the NFL, the NBA and the NHL – giving Illinois sports bettors plenty to choose from. Nearly $360 million was bet on NFL games by Illinoisans last month.
According to the Illinois Gaming Board, licensed sports books also set a record with more than $100 million in revenue for the month.
Dave Briggs with PlayIllinois.com said he doesn’t see a slowdown anytime soon.
“I wouldn’t expect so, and then you get into the NFL playoffs, then you get into the Super Bowl, then into March Madness, so I don’t know if it will stay at a billion dollars a month for every month, but certainly it’s going to be right up there,” Briggs said.
So far this year, Illinois is second in the country in revenue at nearly $628 million and third in handle at nearly $7.7 billion.
Since the launch of sports betting in March 2020, Illinois sports gamblers have bet $17 billion. The state’s 12 sports books have netted about $1.3 billion, and the total tax revenue for the state has reached nearly $205 million.
Critics note that the betting explosion also has led to a rise in gambling addiction, with calls to the state’s gambling addiction hotline reportedly doubling over the first year the industry was active in Illinois.