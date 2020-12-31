(The Center Square) – Republican Bill Brady announced Wednesday he is resigning his seat in the Illinois Senate, effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
In a statement on Twitter, Brady said he was proud of the work he has done in his career in the Illinois House and Senate, and proud of his time leading the Senate Republican Caucus over the past three and a half years.
He did not give a reason for his sudden resignation.
“Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois during my time in office. I want to thank the people of Central Illinois for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the state’s Capitol, and I look forward to future avenues that will allow me to serve the people of Illinois,” he wrote.
Brady ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He was the Republican nominee in 2010, losing to Democrat Pat Quinn.
His resignation leaves the door open for another run at another office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is up for re-election in 2022, as is U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.