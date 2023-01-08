(The Center Square) – A proposal to ban certain types of semi-automatics and magazines is getting a new look with the Illinois Senate returning Sunday evening.
An amendment that originally dealt with insurance adjusters turns into the “Protecting Illinois Communities Act.” Senate Amendment 1 was filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on Sunday.
Among other things, the amendment defines "assault weapon" and lists dozens of guns and attachments. It grandfathers in owned guns with an endorsed affidavit to Illinois State Police by Oct. 1, 2023. The affidavit of owned guns "shall be confidential and shall not be disclosed, except to law enforcement agencies acting in the performance of their duties."
The measure also says 90 days after enactment, a person shall possess such items only on private property; at a licensed firearm dealer for repair; at a properly licensed firing range; while traveling, unloaded and in a case. Violations would be a Class 2 felony, punishable of up to 3 to 7 years in prison.
The measure also defines "large capacity ammunition feeding device" as any magazine over 10 rounds for long guns and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Beginning 90 days after the effective date, such devices can only be on private property, at a firearm dealer, licensed shooting range, while traveling unloaded enclosed in a case. Violation is a petty offense with a $1,000 fine for each instance.
Various professions are exempt, including peace officers, qualified law enforcement, jailers, members of armed services, security officers during official duties, people sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, nonresidents transporting, and hunters.
Among other things, the measure also adds language to firearm transfer protocols, extends the firearms restraining order from six months to a year with a possible 12 month extension.
The measure differs in several ways from a bill the House passed early Friday, from the penalties to where such grandfathered guns can be possessed.
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch issued a statement Sunday saying he would not support a "water-down" bill.
"As Speaker of the House I will stand firm in our values and principles as Democrats,” Welch said in a statement. “I will fight for the needs of Illinoisans and I will not accept a watered-down version of legislation that falls unacceptably short of the comprehensive solutions that the people of this state deserve."
The Senate is in at 5 p.m. Sunday. A hearing on the Senate’s measure has not yet been scheduled. If the measure is approved by the Senate, it must go back to the House for concurrence. The final day of the 102nd General Assembly is Jan. 10.