(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate advanced proposed changes to the Homeless Prevention Act, which opponents say would require housing providers to accept the federal Section 8 housing program.
House Bill 2775 is described as a homelessness prevention measure by supporters, but groups representing landlords, including the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association, have been staunchly opposed to the measure.
Paul Arena, director of legislative affairs for the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association (IRPOA), explained why they are against the legislation.
"Section 8 is designed to be a voluntary program," Arena said. "This bill requires that you sign a lease with the Housing Authority. That's their lease and is non-negotiable and that lease has provisions in it that we oppose."
The bill brought on heavy debate Friday afternoon in Springfield. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, urged the floor to vote yes on a bill he said helps Illinoisans.
"After a difficult two to three years, we can ask ourselves what are we doing to make people's lives just a little bit easier," Peters said. "How are we looking out for people in this time of crisis?"
The bill sets provisions in state statute that there can be no discrimination based on a renter's income or source of income. This would then require landlords to take part in the Section 8 housing program. Landlords that refuse will be hit with severe penalties, according to the IRPOA.
Most of the debate has been about the forced implementation of the Section 8 housing program. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said the bill will harm the state.
"I would say that this is a dramatic shift in public policy in Illinois," Barickman said. "It's going to have a detrimental effect on the very people the legislation is intended to serve and for those reasons, I would encourage a no vote."
Arena argued the bill would be acceptable if not for the Section 8 requirement.
"What we have said is that if they added one sentence to the bill that said 'nothing here should be construed to require a property owner to sign a non-negotiable contract, addendum, or lease,'" Arena said. "Just that one sentence."
HB2775 passed the Senate Friday with a 30 to 17 vote and now awaits concurrence from the House before it can be sent to the governor's desk for his action.
The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association, Illinois Realtors, and Illinois Manufactured Housing Association all oppose the bill.