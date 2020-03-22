Illinois officials said Sunday nearly 300 more Illinois residents have tested positive for coronavirus and three more died.
This brings the total number of people who have, or have had, COVID-19 to more than 1,000.
“Unfortunately, I have to report that there are 296 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including one infant and sadly we’re also announcing three additional deaths,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
She said it has yet to be determined whether a pregnant woman can transmit the virus to her unborn child.
Officials continued to ask people to remain home while they work to track as many sick residents as possible.
Without being asked, Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed his and President Donald Trump’s comments toward one another.
On CNN, Pritzker criticized the Trump Administration for not requiring private businesses to begin mass producing medical equipment, leaving Illinois taxpayers to compete with other states and countries for equipment and paying a premium for it, referring to it as “the wild west.”
Trump responded on Twitter later Sunday morning, saying “@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!”
Pritzker said the Trump administration has consistently failed to do what it could to stop the virus.
“I’m a pretty even-keeled guy but even I am finding it hard to contain my anger about Donald Trump’s response,” he said.