(The Center Square) – Illinois marked a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.
With the Illinois Department of Public Health announcing 238 deaths, that marked the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. That surpasses the previous high of 191 fatalities in one day in May.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it is possible hospitals around the state held onto the information over the Thanksgiving holiday then reported on Tuesday.
“We absolutely are looking at that just to wonder are there deaths that weren’t reported from over the weekend or on Monday that are not being reported late?” Pritzker said. “It’s very hard to tell with the initial information that we get.”
Of the 238 who have reportedly died of a COVID-19 related illness, only 16 were under the age of 60. IDPH now says 12,639 people have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations appear to be trending down slightly. As of Tuesday night, 5,764 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,190 patients were in the intensive care unit and 714 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 is 10.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity during that same time is 12.5%.