(The Center Square) – As COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois, more coronavirus patients are in hospitals.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nearly every region of the state is seeing a far higher rate of hospitalizations for the virus that in the spring. As of Tuesday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,742 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and nearly 399 were on ventilators.
The governor said he has been in talks with hospital leaders and asked Illinoisans to do their part so facilities aren’t overrun.
“Just like in the spring when many, many states were suffering at the same time and there was a demand for all these workers in every state, it is very hard to get them when every state is looking for staff,” said Pritzker.
IDPH reported a record 12,623 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, topping the previous daily record of 12,438, which was reported on Saturday. The department also reported 79 additional deaths, the second-most in one day since June.
The state has reported more than 500,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The statewide positivity rate stands at 12%.
“I know it feels like we have been at this a long time,” Pritzker said. “The whole country, the whole world has, nine months is a long time, but we can’t let our guard down.”