(The Center Square) – The Illinois Secretary of State's Office will reopen all of its branch offices with expanded hours beginning next week.
The first two months, the offices will focus only on new drivers, drivers with expired licenses, and vehicle transactions, Secretary of State Jesse White said in a news release.
"Currently there are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations," the news release said.
Below is the schedule from White's office:
June 1: Monday through Saturday facilities (Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) will open Monday, June 1. Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Chicago Central located at the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express located at 69 W. Washington will reopen July 1 because these buildings will not be opened to the public until that date, the news release said.
June 2: Tuesday through Saturday facilities in the Chicago suburbs will open June 2. Expanded hours of operation in the suburban facilities are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
June 2: Tuesday through Saturday facilities outside the Chicago metro area will open June 2. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.