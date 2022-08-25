(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, double vaccinated and twice boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The 88-year-old longtime secretary of state has mild symptoms and is working from home while in quarantine, his office said in a statement Thursday morning.
No further information was provided by White’s office, other than he will follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
CDC guidelines recently updated say everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home for five days. If no symptoms from there, "you can leave your house." The recommendation is to continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If symptoms like fever persist, the individual is recommended to stay home until the fever resolves.
White's office said the Secretary of State is not taking the antiviral Paxlovid. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced when the governor tested positive several weeks ago that the governor took Paxlovid.
In office since 1999, White announced last year he was not seeking reelection. Voters will choose his replacement in the Nov. 8 general midterm election. The candidates are Democrat former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington. A Libertarian also named Jesse White withdrew his name from consideration in July. The ballot is expected to be certified in the days ahead.