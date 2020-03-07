FILE - Cash register retail sales tax
Mike Dotta / Shutterstock.com

The combined average local and state sales tax rate in Illinois is 9.08 as of Jan. 1, which is the sixth highest rate among the 50 states, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation.

The state’s sales tax rate now stands at 6.25 percent, while the average local sales tax – weighted for population – is 2.83 percent, the Tax Foundation analysis states. And the maximum local sales tax rate in Illinois is 10 percent, according to the study.

Thirty-eight states collect local sales tax revenues, the Tax Foundation reported, while 45 states levy a statewide sales tax. Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not have a statewide sales tax in place, but among these five, only Alaska allows local governments to levy their own sales taxes, the study said.

Despite the variations in sales tax dependence among the states, the Tax Foundation considers sales taxes more transparent and easier for taxpayers to understand than other types of revenue generators, such as the graduated income tax.

--

Combined State and Local Sales Tax Rates by State

StateState Tax RateRankAverage Local Tax RateCombined RateRankMaximum Local Tax Rate
Tennessee7.00%22.53%9.53%12.75%
Louisiana4.45%385.07%9.52%27.00%
Arkansas6.50%92.97%9.47%35.13%
Alabama4.00%405.22%9.22%47.50%
Washington6.50%92.71%9.21%54.00%
Illinois6.25%132.83%9.08%610.00%
Oklahoma4.50%364.44%8.94%77.00%
Kansas6.50%92.18%8.68%84.00%
California7.25%11.41%8.66%92.50%
New York4.00%404.52%8.52%104.88%
Arizona5.60%282.80%8.40%115.60%
Nevada6.85%71.47%8.32%121.65%
Texas6.25%131.94%8.19%132.00%
Missouri4.23%393.96%8.18%145.63%
New Mexico5.13%322.69%7.82%154.13%
Colorado2.90%454.75%7.65%168.30%
South Carolina6.00%171.46%7.46%173.00%
Minnesota6.88%60.58%7.46%182.00%
Georgia4.00%403.31%7.31%195.00%
Utah6.10%161.08%7.18%202.95%
Ohio5.75%271.42%7.17%212.25%
Mississippi7.00%20.07%7.07%221.00%
Florida6.00%171.05%7.05%232.50%
Indiana7.00%20.00%7.00%240.00%
Rhode Island7.00%20.00%7.00%240.00%
North Carolina4.75%352.22%6.97%262.75%
Iowa6.00%170.94%6.94%271.00%
Nebraska5.50%291.43%6.93%282.50%
North Dakota5.00%331.86%6.86%293.50%
New Jersey6.63%8-0.03%6.60%303.31%
West Virginia6.00%170.41%6.41%311.00%
South Dakota4.50%361.90%6.40%324.50%
Connecticut6.35%120.00%6.35%330.00%
Pennsylvania6.00%170.34%6.34%342.00%
Massachusetts6.25%130.00%6.25%350.00%
Vermont6.00%170.22%6.22%361.00%
Idaho6.00%170.03%6.03%373.00%
Kentucky6.00%170.00%6.00%380.00%
Maryland6.00%170.00%6.00%380.00%
Michigan6.00%170.00%6.00%380.00%
Virginia5.30%310.35%5.65%410.70%
Maine5.50%290.00%5.50%420.00%
Wisconsin5.00%330.46%5.46%431.75%
Wyoming4.00%401.34%5.34%442.00%
Hawaii4.00%400.44%4.44%450.50%
Alaska0.00%461.76%1.76%467.50%
Delaware0.00%460.00%0.00%470.00%
Montana 0.00%460.00%0.00%470.00%
New Hampshire0.00%460.00%0.00%470.00%
Oregon0.00%460.00%0.00%470.00%

Source: Tax Foundation

– The Center Square

