(The Center Square) – Drought resistant hybrid crops make for a successful harvest.
Picking the right genetically modified plants for an Illinois corn or soybean farm is a daunting process. Since the 1930s, researchers at the University of Illinois have been studying the different varieties and publishing their findings as a tool for producers.
“We’re the ‘Consumer Reports’ for corn and soybean hybrids for Illinois,” principal U of I researcher Darin K. Joos told The Center Square. “Our goal is to provide unbiased, third-party data so that producers can make the right selections for their farms.”
This past year, U of I tested 174 varieties of hybrid plants from 18 different company-developers, Joos said.
The 2022 harvest wound up being one for the record books. Joos credits hybrid plants, in part, for the good yields. In spite of dry conditions, yields were better than what farmers and researchers had expected, Joos said. Southern Champaign County officially reached severe drought conditions on the drought monitor map. However, Champaign County had “unbelievable yields” at harvest time, Joos said.
“I can’t say for certain, but what we have seen over the past several dry years is that the crops have taken advantage of what little moisture they have gotten. Somehow the companies have increased water use efficiency,” Joos said.
U of I researchers have studied corn hybrids since they were first introduced in the 1930s and 1940s. It took until the 1960s before hybrids were widely embraced by farmers. In the year 2000, Joos harvested his first 200 bushel plot, he said. Less than 20 years later, he harvested his first 300 bushel plot.
“It is a steady line up. It hasn’t plateaued yet,” he said.
Even with the hardy crops, decent weather remains the most important factor for a good harvest, Joos argued.
“The number one takeaway from this year is the weather,” he said.
Lack of rain in the spring may have helped the plants.
“Some people say that early drought will cause the plant’s root system to expand and look for moisture,” Joos said. “A bigger root system will benefit the plant in the rest of the season by bringing the nutrients out of the soil.”
The weather during the weeks of harvest was practically perfect.
“We had a string of weather so that we started harvesting and never really stopped,” Joos said.
Yields increased because farmers didn’t have to leave toppled corn in the fields.
Farmers say that they “set the table” and then Mother Nature takes over.
“By setting the table, they mean putting everything in place: the right hybrid, the right fertility, the right crop protection package,” he said.
After setting the table, all that is left is to hope for rain, Joos said. Because this is Illinois, the rain comes 90% of the time.
“On a consistent basis, Illinois gets the rains every year,” Joos said. “It’s really rare that we don’t.”