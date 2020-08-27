(The Center Square) – The Illinois Republican Party this week is making no bones about it, President Donald Trump is their man.
It has been announced that all 67 of Illinois’ delegates to the Republican National Convention will be bound to Trump this November.
During the “Land of Heroes” night at this week’s virtual convention, Congressman Mike Boss said Donald Trump is the country’s greatest hero.
“He actually has to go in and face this onslaught of those fighting him every day to do what’s right, and he is doing to the best of his ability what is right,” Bost said.
Both Bost and congressional candidate Jeanne Ives took the opportunity to oppose the progressive income tax amendment that Illinois voters will decide in November. The referendum would change to the state’s income tax from a flat rate to a progressive one with higher rates for higher earners.
“All our past sins in terms of budgeting are catching up to us now in the midst of a crisis,” Ives said. “No rainy day fund, no way to weather the storm here, Chicago is bankrupt, and if you allow them to tax people more, businesses will not be able to make it here. They’re already suffering.”
Bost says the state used to be a land of great opportunity. However, he said he fears more people will leave the state if the progressive income tax amendment is approved.
In November, Ives will face off against Democrat Sean Casten for the 6th Congressional District, which covers parts of the west and northwest Chicago suburbs.