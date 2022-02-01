(The Center Square) – Illinois Senate Republicans unveiled an updated legislative package Tuesday aimed at reducing violent crime and helping law enforcement.
It was the second time in a few months they held a news conference at the state capitol to discuss their proposals to address crime and support police. In October, Republicans held a news conference calling on Democrats to address the crime wave that is affecting many parts of the state.
“We said we are here, let’s do this now, let’s take the violent criminals off our streets, let’s take action,” said Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. “Nothing. Crickets.”
The package Republicans updated Tuesday includes the Fund the Police Grant Act. Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said it would provide grants to help police departments with more training and purchase more equipment.
“These measures are necessary to not only give law enforcement the tools that they need but also to send a clear message,” Rezin said. “Go after our police and there will be consequences,” she added, referring to Defund the Police calls made after a Minneapolis man was killed by city police officers in May 2020.
The Republican measures also aim to keep violent offenders off the streets by increasing penalties and reinstating cash bail. Illinois is the first state in the country to pass legislation to end cash bail, which will go into effect statewide Jan. 1, 2023.
The Senate Republicans’ crime reform package is backed by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.
“Part of the reason I decided to retire is that Illinois Democrats made a decision to push forward police reform that I felt would have a negative impact on law enforcement officers and our work to fight violent crime,” said David Hunt, former Piatt County sheriff.
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which is behind many of the criminal justice reform measures passed last year, recently released a statement regarding the Republican efforts to repeal some of the measures.
“We trust the public won't fall for this” they wrote in a statement. "We are improving public safety, supporting law enforcement and ending systemic injustice at the same time. We are not going backwards."
Rose said this is no time for political partisanship.
“This is not a waitable moment. They’ve had three months to do anything,” said Rose. “And I want to say one last thing on the whole Republican versus Democrat argument. I’m tired of it. Kids on a bus that were shot at were not Democrats or Republicans. They’re kids.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday said he'll review proposals to help address crime.