(The Center Square) – Republicans had their day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and they say they are winning on key issues and are promising to fight against the Democrats’ agenda.
Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday had Democrats saying the party is unified and working for the working class.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy said Thursday during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair that the Democratic Party in Illinois is making the state “woke and weak” and the state is falling behind many states run by Republican governors. He called Gov. J.B. Pritzker a “king.”
One of his main goals was plastered on campaign signs throughout the GOP event.
“You wanna know what my biggest priority is in 2022, if you haven’t guessed, look at the banner, let’s fire Pritzker,” Tracy said.
The Republican Day events were held under a banner that said “Fire Pritzker. Defeat JB. Save Illinois.”
There are at least three Republicans who have announced they’re vying for the party’s nomination for governor. The official filing period doesn’t begin until January.
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said Republicans are already eating into the Democrats’ agenda by defeating the progressive income tax last November.
“Illinoisans rejected that, Illinoisans, Republicans, Democrats and Independents said ‘no,’ ” Durkin said.
Durkin also said Republicans got another victory in the end of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s reign. Durkin said Republicans will highlight the slew of corruption charges many former statehouse Democrats face. Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime, but has been named as Public Official A in the ComEd bribery investigation.
Republican members of Illinois’ congressional delegation were also on hand Thursday in Springfield and said they have a chance to take the U.S. House back in the midterm election.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said Democrats act as if they’re winning, but Republicans are in a strong position for next year’s midterm election.
“All of the predictions were that the House Republicans were going to lose 15 to 20 seats,” LaHood told the crowd. “We actually didn’t lose one Republican seat and we picked up 15.”
Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has been the target of Democrats nationwide. She said that’s the Democrats’ way of distracting from their bad ideas and the vitriol doesn’t scare her.
“But what I am afraid of is the future for our country,” Miller said in an interview. “We are the most free and prosperous nation in the world. I’m a mom and grandma and I want our children to recognize our country and our grandchildren, and to have access to the great opportunities that we’ve had to pursue the American dream.”