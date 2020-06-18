(The Center Square) – Republicans, who don't have enough votes to block legislation in either of the state's legislative chambers, recently held a virtual convention because of restrictions on gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the party is focusing on the November elections.
Party Chairman Tim Schneider has declared that Donald Trump is a “man for our time” and cited former President Barack Obama’s recipe for victory.
“In order to reform a state or a country, first you have to protest, which we call rallies for our legislators and the president, and then you have to ensure that people will go out and vote,” Schneider said.
Schneider said the main obstacle Republicans face this fall is the money Gov. J.B. Pritzker has at his disposal. Pritzker has an estimated net worth of more than $3 billion.
“J.B. Pritzker spent $171 million to win the governorship and I believe he is going to put an awful lot of money between House and Senate seats, and measurable amount of money trying to pass his ill-conceived progressive income tax,” Schneider said.
Democrats have veto-proof supermajorities in the Illinois House and the Illinois Senate.
With Trump a significant underdog in Illinois, having lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Schneider said Republicans should not be afraid to tout the accomplishments of the president.
“A low Republican turnout would be a disaster for Republicans in Illinois,” he said.
The party faithful plan to gather Sept. 19 to ratify a party platform and rally for the fall.