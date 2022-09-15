(The center Square) – Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Devore is talking about “improving” the SAFE-T Act.
While some Republicans want the new law repealed that changes the rules for everything from cash bail to how Illinois prosecutors can deal with suspects in violent crimes, Devore said lawmakers should amend it.
“The improvement is going to require putting deference, in some fashion with some guidelines, back in front of the judges that see these people day-to-day, that see the criminals in their communities, and who understand their communities,” Devore said at a new conference Thursday.
Devore blamed the Democrat-controlled legislature for taking away that difference when it passed the SAFE-T Act in January of last year.
“What we’ve really done is to centralize a lot of this discretion into a statute that was crammed through the legislature in three days,” Devore added.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act, even though he said changes could be made to the new law. The governor, however, didn’t say what those changes could be.
The full SAFE-T Act is set to go into effect in January.