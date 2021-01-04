FILE - IDES, Illinois, unemployment, 2020, Virus Outbreak Illinois Unemployment

(The Center Square) – Illinois finished 43rd in a new study by the Tax Foundation that ranked which of the 50 states have the most business-friendly unemployment insurance tax structures.

The state’s ranking reflected a drop of three positions from its 2020 ranking, according to the foundation’s analysis, which is part of a wider study titled “2021 State Business Tax Climate Index.”

All states and the District of Columbia have unemployment insurance tax systems, which are federal-state programs that fund benefits to newly unemployed workers. Levies on employers fund the systems.

In the foundation’s analysis, those state tax systems that have low minimum and maximum rates, stick closely to the federal taxable pay levels ($7,000 in base pay), and don’t impose more surtaxes or additional benefits were rated the highest.

The Tax Foundation study rated the District of Columbia, but its ranking and score are separate from the 50 states.

Which States Have the Highest Unemployment Insurance Taxes?

State2021 Rank
(1 Is Highest)		Change from 2020 to 20212020 Rank2019 Rank2018 Rank
Alabama144181211
Alaska451463525
Arizona8-261315
Arkansas230233432
California211221713
Colorado412434035
Connecticut22-1212319
Delaware30333
Florida20222
Georgia390393838
Hawaii253282627
Idaho480484846
Illinois43-3404242
Indiana27-2251110
Iowa37-2353334
Kansas131141512
Kentucky490494747
Louisiana40444
Maine33-1322444
Maryland34-1332824
Massachusetts500505049
Michigan18-1174948
Minnesota322342537
Mississippi50555
Missouri72987
Montana200202120
Nebraska1101199
Nevada470474545
New Hampshire441454443
New Jersey31-1303236
New Mexico9-181016
New York380383130
North Carolina1001076
North Dakota121131414
Ohio61768
Oklahoma10111
Oregon360363731
Pennsylvania402424650
Rhode Island301312923
South Carolina242262729
South Dakota422443939
Tennessee26-2242222
Texas16-4121826
Utah17-2151621
Vermont151162018
Virginia46-5414341
Washington190191917
West Virginia281293028
Wisconsin352374140
Wyoming29-2273633
District of Columbia37-2353330

Source: Tax Foundation

