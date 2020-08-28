FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

(The Center Square) – Illinois came in 21st highest in the second annual U.S. Prosperity Index from the Legatum Institute, based on growth, economic performance and quality-of-life indicators among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The analysis ranks the states and Washington, D.C., using 11 pillars of prosperity, including “Inclusive Societies” and “Personal Freedom.” Illinois ranked 32nd on “Safety & Security,” seventh on “Business Environment” and 19th in the education category.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, prosperity had been on the upswing for 10 years in all states, with the exception of Alaska, the Legatum Institute report found. But the increase in prosperity was uneven, with northern states doing better than those in the South, according to the analysis.

The last 10 years marked the longest period of economic expansion in U.S. history, researchers said, with most states becoming more efficient and competitive and building up their financial reserves.

---

State Rankings on 2020 Prosperity Index Indicators

StateOverall ProsperityInclusive SocietiesSafety & SecurityPersonal FreedomBusiness EnvironmentEducation
Massachusetts139231
Connecticut2261136
Minnesota371422167
New Hampshire462795
Washington51129111411
Utah64176815
District of Columbia71851344
Vermont8538273
New York9291116221
Colorado1013351259
New Jersey1121513282
Wisconsin12915291016
North Dakota131518173424
Iowa14810144114
Maryland152234182510
Nebraska161219301913
Rhode Island1710743925
Maine1811103122
Virginia19191235188
Delaware202827342431
Illinois2124329719
Pennsylvania22322123112
Oregon231624204530
Hawaii241420195134
Wyoming25238154017
California263438253540
Idaho27174332938
South Dakota282716423226
Michigan292531272618
Florida304036213829
North Carolina313933441732
Montana322023282028
Indiana333128311123
Kansas343537241227
Ohio353325462120
Texas364339451541
Missouri37424349633
Georgia384830512335
Arizona393640324243
Alaska403047264844
Tennessee414144482236
South Carolina424446433737
Kentucky433722373039
New Mexico44384954351
Alabama454642473347
Nevada465150394950
West Virginia472613405049
Oklahoma484941413642
Louisiana495048364648
Arkansas504745504745
Mississippi514526384446

Source: Legatum Institute’s 2020 Prosperity Index

Tags