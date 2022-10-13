Amid allegations, Vermillion airport manager resigns
The manager of the Vermillion Regional Airport has resigned after being accused of drinking on the job.
Alex Gale, who was suspended two weeks ago, was accused of 24 policy violations, including drinking while driving on an airport runway. During a hearing this week, the interim manager read the accusations against Gale, including driving a non-airport vehicle at a high speed on a runway after consuming alcohol. Gale held the position for 21 months.
State assisting with Medicare open enrollment
With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin Saturday, Oct. 15, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program.
During open enrollment, which runs through Dec. 7, people who are already enrolled in Medicare have the opportunity to review their current coverage and switch to a different plan for the following year.
'Horror of Dracula' Illinois' favorite Halloween movie
A new survey shows Illinois’ favorite Halloween movie is a blast from the past. Using data from Google Trends and Rotten Tomatoes, the website Wishlisted analyzed the most popular Halloween flicks in each state.
In Illinois, the most popular Halloween movie is “Horror of Dracula”, which debuted more than six decades ago in 1957. The website said residents of Oregon love scary movies the most.