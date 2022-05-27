Chicago woman charged with killing 8-year-old daughter
A woman is accused of assaulting and killing her 8-year-old daughter one day after a state child welfare worker visited their home.
According to Chicago police, 38-year-old Andreal Hagler is charged with first degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. A case worker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the family a day before the murder, but the agency said no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by the investigator.
West Nile confirmed in DuPage mosquito
The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois in 2022.
The DuPage County Health Department collected a positive mosquito batch on May 24, from Roselle in DuPage. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.
Ameren customers to see significant rate increases
With higher electricity bills and possible interruptions in service on the horizon for Illinoisans, lawmakers are meeting to come up with solutions.
Ameren Illinois issued a letter to customers this week saying there could be sizable rate hikes this summer. The average Ameren customer is expected to see a price increase of over $50 a month. The Illinois Commerce Commission said it is in contact with utility companies to work on ways to bring prices down.
Census: Illinois cities lose 104,000 people
According to new U.S. Census data released Thursday, cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021. Nearly half of Illinois’ loss was from Chicago.
There were big winners in Illinois, but even bigger losers. By total population, the top three gains in Illinois were Yorkville, Montgomery and Champaign, which all gained less than 1,000 people. The top three cities with the greatest losses were Chicago, which lost over 45,000, Cicero, and Arlington Heights.
Uniformed police officers banned from Aurora Pride Parade
Aurora Pride Parade organizers have banned uniformed and armed police officers from marching in this year’s parade. The third annual parade is scheduled for June 12. Organizers are asking that officers who wish to participate do so without showing up in uniform and without bringing weapons. When Aurora Pride issued their statement, they noted that only one law enforcement official had applied to march in the parade.