Woman arrested for death of child
A Carlinville woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death.
According to police, Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles and threw the toddler against a wall. She then reportedly drove around for more than three hours with the child in the vehicle without seeking medical care.
A case worker from the Department of Children and Family Services visited the boy’s home six times since September.
Man robbed while dining in Chicago
A man eating dinner at a downtown Chicago restaurant was robbed.
The man told police he was sitting inside the restaurant Wednesday on the Miracle Mile when another man walked inside and approached his table. The suspect grabbed the man’s cell phone and personal items and fled. No injuries were reported.
State spends $3 million for local tourism
The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced nearly $3 million in funding to support local tourism promotional efforts across the state through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program.
The program provides funding for promotional efforts by local governments, municipalities, nonprofits and local promotional groups with the goal of attracting visitors to destinations, attractions, and events throughout Illinois.