Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois
A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
Officials recommend having your vehicle emergency kit stocked and ready to include a full tank of gas.
Pritzker signs three bills into law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed three bills the Illinois legislature recently sent his way.
One amends the state’s procurement and construction capabilities for public utilities. Another amends the state’s elections laws about vacancies at county offices. A third amends the current budget to pay off the state’s remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt.
New director appointed to lead IDNR
Most Illinois state agency directors are sticking around while a new name has been announced for the Department of Natural Resources.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced who’ll run 18 different state agencies in his second term. Most directors or secretaries continue their role.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be led by Natalie Finnie. She replaces former Director Colleen Callahan.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced she immediately began payment of the $1.37 billion bill, saying it saves taxpayes $20 million in interest.