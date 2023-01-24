Winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow
While it's been a mild winter so far for Illinois, a winter storm is bringing things back to reality. The weather system moving through the state overnight is bringing wet, heavy snow to most parts of the state.
Central Illinois is expected to receive the highest snow totals when it tapers off Wednesday, with some areas getting up to 6 inches. Another weather system is expected to affect Illinois this weekend.
Transit projects announced
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that over $113 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
Tuesday's announcement, made in Decatur, unveiled three awards that will help expand the city’s transit campus, install solar panels on a bus barn and replace older vehicles with hybrids. A total of 32 transit systems are receiving funding for 44 projects, including in Macomb, St. Clair County, Champaign-Urbana and Sangamon County.
Best ranked pizza
Several Illinois pizzerias have landed on Yelp’s annual list of the top 100 pizza restaurants in the country.
The highest ranking Illinois restaurant was “baked” in Galesburg at #40. Milly’s Pizza in the Pan in Chicago ranked #43, Pomodoro E Mozzarella in Saint Charles landed the 48th spot, Bob’s Pizza in Chicago came in at #61 and Zazas Pizzeria in Chicago ranked #97.
The top spot went to a pizzeria in Pasadena, California.