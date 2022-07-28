Revolving door record reached
After increasing year after year, a new record has been set for state employees who are required to notify of possible revolving door determinations where they left their job for a job with an employer in the private sector that does business with the state.
The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General reports after remaining “fairly consistent in the past fiscal years at about 180 determinations,” the office recorded nearly 300 in the most recent fiscal year that ended June 30.
State sells Thompson Center
The state of Illinois has sold one of the state’s biggest office buildings. The James R. Thompson Center, considered by many as an eyesore in downtown Chicago, sold for $105 million to a real estate company that also announced a build-to-suit agreement with Google.
Viewed as operationally inefficient, state officials discussed selling the building for nearly two decades. The governor estimates the sale would save the state almost $1 billion over 30 years.
Libertarian withdraws from Secretary of State race
Libertarian Jesse White withdrew his candidacy for secretary of state Wednesday after his petition signatures were reportedly facing scrutiny.
White shares the same name as long-serving Secretary of State Jesse White, who is not seeking re-election. The Libertarian candidate has never held public office. The general election in Illinois is Nov. 8.
Illinois Manufacturers' Association wins recognition
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association was recognized as the best manufacturing advocacy group in the country, winning the inaugural 2022 Leadership Award from the Conference of State Manufacturers Associations.
The IMA was recognized for efforts to build a workforce through investments in education and training, including a $7 million Manufacturing Jobs campaign aimed at attracting students, veterans and other individuals to the manufacturing sector.
Shot out windows being investigated
Police are searching for suspects after dozens of vehicles in Belleville were damaged by a pellet or BB gun.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports around 40 vehicles had one or more windows shot out. Police say it appears many of the vehicles were hit during the heavy rains that were passing through the area, which caused water damage as well.
Revolving door record reached
After increasing year after year, a new record has been set for state employees who are required to notify of possible revolving door determinations where they left their job for a job with an employer in the private sector that does business with the state.
The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General reports after remaining “fairly consistent in the past fiscal years at about 180 determinations,” the office recorded nearly 300 in the most recent fiscal year that ended June 30.