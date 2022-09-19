Report: White House eyes lawsuit over migrant transfers
There is a report White House officials and cabinet heads are discussing litigation options regarding GOP governors who are sending migrants around the country, including to Chicago. According to Axios, a mention of potential litigation was included in recent planning documents. The governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida have been sending migrants to Democrat-run cities like Chicago, New York City, Washington, DC.
Taliban hostage released
An Illinois man held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. Mark Frerichs of Lombard was a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor. Negotiations for Frerichs’ release involved a deal that would allow the release of a drug lord and member of the Taliban who reportedly spent 17 years in U.S. captivity.
Grain tours start Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will host 40 international buyers from seven different Latin American countries in an effort to increase export sales for the Illinois grain industry. For the past two years, the Grain Tour has been held virtually due to COVID-19. Despite the lack of in-person tours in 2020 and 2021, over $20 million in projected sales were recorded from the virtual tours. The tour will make several stops around the state, including in Decatur, Joliet, and Chicago.
Strong demand for COVID booster reported
Illinois health officials are reporting a strong demand for the new updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that about 188,800 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of September. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant.
Focus on farm safety
The Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor remind all farm workers to stay safe, especially during the busy harvest season. The week of September 18-24, 2022, is National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois, with the theme, “Protecting Agriculture’s Future.” The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the agriculture sector is one of the most dangerous in America. Each year the farming profession sees over 500 fatalities nationwide.
Hot start to the week
Even though the official start of autumn is this week, temperatures to begin the week are going to make it feel like summer in Illinois. Most areas of the state will be in the 80s on Monday, but the southern half of the state will get up into the 90’s on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to moderate by Friday, where highs will be closer to 70 degrees.