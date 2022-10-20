Watch for deer
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. Officials said that means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.
In 2021, 14,522 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, nearly 1,400 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 584 caused personal injuries. Two of the crashes resulted in fatalities.
The top three Illinois counties for crashes involving deer last year were Cook, Madison and Will counties.
Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill
More than 235,000 Illinois residents participated in the 2022 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill Thursday.
At 10:20 a.m., registered participants stopped what they were doing and practiced the Drop! Cover! Hold On! technique that is advised for personal protection during an earthquake. Illinois is home to the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones, which have produced large earthquakes in the past.
Wet winter predictions
Despite summerlike temperatures this weekend, winter is on the way, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts it is going to be a wet one for Illinois.
According to the agency’s U.S Winter Outlook released Thursday, “wetter-than-average" conditions are predicted for the Great Lakes region, courtesy of La Niña, a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. And if temperatures are cold enough, that means more snow.