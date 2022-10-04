Warning of flooded used cars
The Illinois Attorney General's office is issuing a warning for Illinoisans to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian that may soon enter the used car market.
Industry analysts estimate that thousands of vehicles were damaged by flooding caused by the storm, especially in Florida and South Carolina. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said while most auto dealers are legitimate, some businesses and individuals may try to sell flood-damaged cars without revealing a vehicle’s true history.
Dry conditions prompt burn ban
A lack of rain is causing dry conditions across southern Illinois, prompting multiple counties and communities to issue burn bans.
One of those counties is Pope County along the Ohio River. Sheriff Jerry Suits said high winds and four recent field fires made their ban necessary. Burn bans have been issued in areas of neighboring Missouri and Kentucky as well.
Italian beef deep dish collaboration
Two well-known Illinois restaurant chains are joining forces to create a new pizza being dubbed the “Chicago-est collab ever.” Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Portillo’s Restaurant have announced the creation of the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
The pizza has Lou Malnati’s signature deep dish crust with the usual fillings, then topped with Portillo’s Italian beef. The pizza is not sold in stores, but is available for shipping through the Tastes of Chicago website.