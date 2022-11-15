Walmart settles opioid lawsuit
Illinois has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
The settlement provides more than $3 billion nationally and requires improvements to how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. The settlement will be divided by sign-on states, local governments and tribes, and will prioritize remediation of the opioid crisis.
Lawmakers eye enhanced penalties for fentanyl dealers
Illinois Senate Republicans are promoting legislation aimed at going after fentanyl dealers.
A bill would create a new Class X felony for dealers who knowingly sell drugs that contain fentanyl. The offense would be punishable for up to 40 years in prison. The measure also would make it a felony to make fentanyl drug deals electronically. Sponsors said they hope to get the legislation passed during the fall veto session.
Russia divestment measure advances
The Illinois Senate is ready to pass an amendment to a House bill that would divest state tax dollars from companies that do business with Russia.
The measure passed the House earlier this year. If an amendment is approved in the Senate, the House must confirm before it can be approved by the governor. Lawmakers return to session Wednesday.