VP Harris to visit Illinois Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Illinois on Wednesday.
The White House said in a briefing that Harris would be in Chicago to showcase the Biden administration’s achievements, including the president’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
The vice president last visited the state to campaign for Illinois Democrats before the midterm elections.
State receives office building donation in Marion
The state of Illinois has received a donation of an office building in Marion from a limited liability company.
The office building property, valued and recently appraised at $4.5 million, is approximately 51,000 square feet, and can accommodate 400 employees. Officials said the receipt of this property will allow the state the opportunity to provide upgraded facilities for the Department of Children and Family Services and other state agencies.
Illinois National Guard celebrating 300 years in 2023
The Illinois National Guard will be celebrating 300 years in 2023. The National Guard is the oldest component of the U.S. military and the only military branch with both state and federal missions.
The Illinois National Guard plans on celebrating later this year by commemorating significant dates in its history, including in 1723 when the Inspector of Troops for the French Commandant drilled the first militia, considered the birth of the Illinois National Guard.