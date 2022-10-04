Arlington Heights rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive' measure
An organization’s campaign to prevent the village of Arlington Heights from providing tax incentives for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium complex has hit a snag.
On Monday, the village board voted to reject a proposed “anti-corporate tax incentive” ordinance. The ordinance was supported by the group Americans for Prosperity. The team has said it would privately finance the stadium itself, but would potentially request tax dollars to help construct a large entertainment and multi-use district around the venue.
Energy company appeals to state supreme court
The Illinois Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the Shawnee School District regarding a disagreement with the Grand Tower Energy Center.
According to school officials, the power plant failed to pay its property taxes and then filed for tax relief. A 5th district court sided with the power plant in May and now that decision is being appealed. The Grand Tower Energy Center is the district’s largest taxpayer.
Gas stations sue over ban on 24-hour operations
The owners of seven Oak Park gas stations are suing the village board for the recently imposed ban on 24-hour gas stations.
The new law allows gas stations to operate only between 5 a.m. and 12 a.m. each day in an effort to curb crime. The lawsuit argues that the restriction on hours threatens the livelihood of the businesses and forces a breach of contract with fuel suppliers.