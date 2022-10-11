Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
Indoor skydiving facility sued
An indoor skydiving facility is being sued after an Illinois man claims it left him paralyzed. 63-year-old David Schilling of Palos Park is paralyzed from the neck down. He says he was injured with friends at iFLY in Rosemont in January 2021. His lawyer said a video shows Schilling out of control and distressed and the iFLY instructor failed to intervene before he hit his head at a rapid 45-degree angle. Schilling had participated in the activity four times before the accident, each time signing a waiver.
Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
The recall of nearly every electric vehicle made so far at the Rivian plant in Normal has caused the company’s share price to plummet. The electric truck and SUV maker announced it was recalling more than 12,000 vehicles with issues that could affect the steering control. On Monday, the company’s stock fell over 7% to around $31 a share. Rivian’s stock price has dropped from a peak of $179 last November.