Rail strike threatens supply chain, Metra trains
Manufacturing and business groups from eight Midwestern states have sent a letter to Capitol Hill urging congressional action to stop a possible rail strike that could disrupt an already struggling supply chain.
A strike deadline looms for freight rail worker unions from 12 railroads. An official said a strike could shut down more than 7,000 trains that operate nationwide on any given day. Thirty percent of the nation’s goods are transported by rail.
Suburban Chicago's Metra commuter rail service also will be impactedwith line shutdowns.
Vandal strikes lawmaker's office
Vandals struck at the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday.
Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter, showing the damage after someone threw a brick through her front window. She says her office in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood has security video of the assailant, which occurred about 5 a.m.
Commerce department to distribute $371 in APRA funds to Illinois governments
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds can also be used to invest in building, maintaining, or upgrading water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.