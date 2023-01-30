Utility shutoffs surge
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers.
A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says ComEd canceled service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in its “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.
7 shot, 2 killed near Beverly Hills home
Two Illinois women were among three people fatally shot near a rental home in Beverly Hills. The two victims, from Chicago and Bolingbrook, were inside a car when they were struck.
A total of seven people were hit by gunfire near a short-term rental home. It is unclear what led up to the shooting as police continue to investigate the case and have no suspects. Officers are looking into whether a party was taking place at the time.
Report: Illinois 9th best state for living off grid
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans are considering living off the grid and Illinois is one of the better places to do so.
The website LawnStarter considered 23 key measures to identify the best states to live off the utility grid, including affordability, climate, safety and feasibility. They ranked Illinois the ninth best state for those considering living off the grid. Iowa was ranked as the best state, while New Jersey was the worst.