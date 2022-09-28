Illinois utility crews head for Florida
About 100 ComEd workers are heading south to answer the call from Florida power companies anticipating the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The near Category 5 storm is making landfall Wednesday with winds approaching 160 mph. About 150 contractors from the Chicago-area were also heading south to assist with power restoration.
Another state's attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
Another state’s attorney is taking legal action against the SAFE-T Act. Vermillion County state’s attorney Jacqueline Lacy filed a motion Tuesday requesting a court find that the legislation is in violation of the Illinois Constitution and should be declared null and void.
According to Lacy, the legislation is poorly drafted and contains ill-conceived directives as an effort to systematically dismantle law enforcement. This is the fifth state’s attorney to file a similar lawsuit.
1,500 migrants from Texas to Chicago
Nearly 1,500 migrants have now arrived in Chicago from Texas.
The migrants have been bused over the last several weeks as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to send the asylum seekers to sanctuary cities as a way to bring light to the country’s immigration policies.
Some of the migrants have been sent to the suburbs and there are talks about sending them to other cities around the state.